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BIKRAM RAI
There are a lot of things us Nepalis can be criticised for, but no one can fault us for not having good intentions. We mean well. We say we want democratic freedoms, we desperately want to rescue this country from grinding poverty, we have grandiose plans to exploit hydropower, and we moan and groan about corruption. But, as they say, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Take corruption. Perhaps at no other time in our history has this country seen mass malfeasance as has been unleashed by this Maoist-Madhesi coalition. In fact, to call it "corruption" would be a gross understatement. Corruption usually signifies petty graft, kickbacks, payoffs ten per cent here or ten per cent there. And there is still some shame involved in committing a crime.
But what is happening today is blatant daylight robbery of epic proportions. The treasury is being systematically ransacked, the party leading the coalition has been found to have looted billions for phantom guerrillas, Madhesi ministers have honed the notion of "pre-paid" bribes for appointments and transfers to a level of refinement and pervasiveness never seen before.
Secretaries who have dared to complain to the Chief Secretary have been threatened by ministers, and honest civil servants are thoroughly demoralised. Personal assistants of ministers wield more power than the secretaries. Health Secretary Sudha Sharma, known for her competence and integrity, couldn't stand it anymore and resigned on Tuesday. Her boss was caught red-handed bribing journalists. The Minister of Forests seems to think it is his job to log what is left of Nepal's forests. An overpowering stench of greed and rot hangs in the air. The prime minister admitted to editors recently that he knew this was going on, but that he was powerless because his Madhesi partners threatened to pull out of the coalition. That is a breathtaking admission of helplessness by a supposedly upright leader.
The impunity starts right at the top. There is no fear of reprisal for looting the public coffers, no fear of what others say, the shamelessness is astounding. In fact, incumbent ministers take stealing as part of the TOR and SOP of their jobs.
Nepalis expect so little from their kleptocrats that they have become thick-skinned about all this. But it is at the local level where the loot has become a question of life-or-death as money for health posts and medicines are pocketed. The all-party mechanism at the VDC and DDC level has now become a mechanism for plunder: the four main political parties just divide up contracts and the development budget and pocket it all.
A minor scuffle between two bus syndicates closed down Dolakha for five days this week in a district where four major hydropower projects are located. Doctors are still on strike in a foreign joint venture hospital in Pokhara, because doctors are sick of being physically assaulted by relatives every time a patient dies.
At a time like this, we are about to embark on Nepal Investment Year 2012-2013. The government has set up a one-window Nepal Investment Board with respected banker, Radhes Pant as its head (see interview, p4). We wish Pant well, but he has his work cut out. To convince foreign and domestic companies to want to invest money in Nepal at present will be a hard sell with militant labour, extortion, local opposition, arbitrary government policies, red tape, corruption, power cuts, bandas …and the list of woes goes on.
One investor in the service industry told us this week: "People tell me I must be mad to want to invest in Nepal. We got used to not having electricity, now there is no diesel. I have not seen more unruly workers." Hydropower, where the need for investment is most acute, is having to face extortion, strikes and violent local opposition. Nepal is now 7th from the bottom in terms of investment climate on an UNCTAD list of 141 countries.
Let's face it, foreign investors may not be particularly enthused by our prime minister sporting Mao Zedong's bust next to his sofa. Even the Chinese don't do that anymore.
And unless the politicians curb their insatiable self-destructive greed the coming year does not bode well for job creation, economic growth and stability.
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