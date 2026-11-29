Diplomats are notorious for saying nothing at great length, so what a pleasure to find a festival devoted to those who commit to print and publish: the first Words Beyond Borders International Literature Festival gathered in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The festival in India last month celebrated that specialist class, the diplomat who writes. This inaugural edition in collaboration with Raffles University and Neemrana Fort Palace, was hosted by FOCAL (Foundation for Culture, Arts & Literature) and Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay Foundation with a range of sponsors.

A mixed bag of some 75 speakers comprised diplomats, civil servants, academics, authors, readers, thinkers, artists, filmmakers and literary voices from more than 30 countries, including India, Nepal, South Africa, France, Turkey, Spain, USA and South Korea.

Conversations ranged through fiction, history, poetry, politics, travelogue, memoir and international affairs. Sessions over the three days took place in the university precinct attended by undergraduates from around the region.

Despite my tenuous credentials amidst these intellectual luminaries, I was invited to participate in the panel ‘Nepal Through Their Eyes’. Chaired by twice published novelist and former Australian Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk, other panelists were former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae, and the walking encyclopaedia of Nepali history and former Foreign Secretary, Madan Kumar Bhattarai. Felicity had us addressing prepared questions that treated the audience to a masterclass of Nepal’s turbulent past, present and likely future.

Speakers were accommodated in the sprawling ramparts of the Neemrana Fort Palace, every room unique and quirky, a triumph of ambitious hotel restoration. Each evening we found our way through the fort’s labyrinthine levels of stone staircases, arches and passages to a historic terrace or courtyard where a Rajasthani banquet would be served by extravagantly turbaned waiters, entertained by dancers, singers, musicians and magicians. Festival director Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay and the ubiquitous and meticulous event curator Rahul Jain were on hand to solve any issues.

The opening session was graced by the current Laureate for Irish Fiction Eilis Ni Dhuibhne, and the stories of far-flung guests ranged from a former Latvian Foreign Minister born in a Siberian gulag, to a North Korean deputy ambassador who defected to South Korea with his wife.

A stylish Spanish Consul came from Melbourne to talk about his espionage thrillers, an Italian professor managed a lively debate about Europe, and retired German Ambassador to Nepal Thomas Prinz was interviewed about his historical crime novels.