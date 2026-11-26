Xtreme Energy Drink has launched a special winter offer for its consumers to mark the introduction of five new energy drink flavours to the market. As per the new campaign, six lucky winners—selected from among those who purchase any of the five available flavors of Xtreme Energy Drink (including the Classic version)—will have the opportunity to win a gold can.

To participate, consumers simply need to purchase a can of Xtreme Energy Drink in any flavour and scan the QR code to register their details to automatically enter the giveaway. A lucky draw will be held each month, broadcast via national television, to announce the winners. This initiative allows consumers to explore the various flavors of Xtreme while also providing a chance to win exciting prizes.

The company says that this initiative was introduced to honour the love and trust of its consumers through special rewards, while also adding a touch of excitement to the winter season.