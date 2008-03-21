Yeti cleanup

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Yeti Airlines has launched a Lukla Cleaning Campaign, collecting more than 17,000kg of empty bottles. The campaign was launched in cooperation with Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee and the Himalayan Club, Lukla. The bottles were handed over to breweries for recycling.

Kwik Cheese

Chaudhary Group has launched a new ad campaign for Kwik's Cheese Balls. The Cheese Man character features in all of the ads with the slogans Just Cheese, Gazab ko Cheese, Kya Cheese Cha, Cheese Ball and Fit Cheese. Chaudhary Group manufactures fast foods, snacks and fruit juices.

Etihad F1

Etihad Airways is now sponsoring the Formula One Ferrari team. The Abu Dhabi-based airline will be featured on the rear wing and side on the cars during the 18-race 2008 Formula One season.



NEW PRODUCTS

CLIP: Kinetic Motor Company has launched the Clipper 150 through their authorised dealer Shrestha International Trading Concern. The Clipper is a 150cc motorcycle that comes with electric start, alloy wheels, disc brakes and trip meters.