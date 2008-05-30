Yishion is here

UFO has introduced Yishion, the fashion brand of Hongkong to Nepal as its official franchised store in Nepal. The brand which has been around since 1997 will now be available at UFO stores in Kumaripati, Kathmandu Mall, and New Baneshwor.



New yeti addition

Yeti Airlines has acquired a new 30 seater Jetstream 41 which is manufactured by British Aerospace. The new aircraft is expected to enhance its domestic network reliability and will particularly benefit passengers of mountain flights and business destinations. Currently Yeti has scheduled 7 flights to Pokhara, 6 flights to Biratnagar, 2 flights each to Bhadrapur, Bhairahawa and Nepalgunj daily.



NIC in Surkhet

NIC Bank has opened its 14th branch in Surkhet. The new branch at Surkhet will provide a full range of products and services of the Bank, and is connected to all other branches through a V-Sat network enabling real-time on-line connectivity.



Shangri-la offer

Customers can now open an account for Rs. 100 at the Shangri-la Development Bank under general saving account, Shangri-la special account, women’s future account and business saving account. The bank has also made provisions for remittance customers to open an account for Rs. 50.



Upgraded NMB

Nepal Merchant and Finance has been upgraded to grade “A” and now will run as NMB bank.



Exclusive Indian terrain

Indian terrain has opened an exclusive showroom for men's wear in Kamaladi. Indian Terrain is focusing on the “University Collection” this season. The collection shirts range from Rs.999 to Rs.1799 while the university collection inspired by college life range from Rs. 1999 and Rs. 3599.