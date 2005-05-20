Il Sun Park arrived in Kathmandu with her Korean diplomat husband HD Kim in February 2002. She is an avid golfer and well known in the Kathmandu golfing circuit for playing 36 holes (two full rounds) a day.A couple of weeks ago, she approached me and explained her intention of attempting to play 100 holes or more in a day. She planned to do this on a Monday when the golf course is less crowded. She asked if I could inform all players to let her play through on the day of her attempt so as not to slow her down during her challenge to reach her target.I was intrigued by her idea. To be honest I thought then that playing so much golf in a day was impossible. If you asked me to attempt it, even dangling a very lucrative prize as an incentive, I doubt I would be able to make it! Setting a goal is one issue but actually accomplishing is quite another.To get an idea of what she was aiming for, six rounds of golf (108 holes) means walking about 50 km. Well, actually it ends up being more since it's not possible to hit every ball straight. On top of that is the energy needed to swing the club the whole day long.The day of reckoning finally arrived-9 May 2005 at the Gokarna Forest Golf Resort. A contingent of Korean lady golfers was present to encourage and boost Park to reach her goal.She started her game at 5.30 AM in the rain and in what looked like would be a miserable day. Her prayers for better weather were soon answered and by 10AM, the sun was shining and it was a glorious day for golfing.Park then played relentlessly,for 12 hours and 25 minutes with an half an hour lunch break. I believe she had a few blisters on her feet but she kept right on at it. By 6.55 PM in the evening, it was too dark to continue. When she finished she commented, "I was still energetic and could have played more holes if the course had floodlights." I just shook my head in amazement.Il Sun Park, 51, had accomplished her remarkable endeavour. She had played 108 holes or six rounds of golf in a single day. This is definitely a record in Nepal for playing the most number of holes.Later, Park and I talked about the golfing scenario here and she said, "I have been to so many countries with my husband on his diplomatic postings but I can assure you, Nepal is heaven for golf in the world. The weather and climate here is just beyond compare.""Golf can only grow in Nepal. With facilities like Gokarna Forest Golf Resort, this game has a very high potential here," she added, "I personally think this resort's course is the best course I have ever come across and I'm so pleased to be able to take in a round every day." She thanked the club's staff, its members, the ladies who encouraged her and expressed her gratitude to her beloved husband for all his support.I wonder if this feat qualifies for the Guiness Book of World Records but it definitely qualifies for the Nepali record.