Qatar Airways celebrated its 20th anniversary this month by flying an Airbus A350 in formation over Doha with the world-famous Red Arrows aerobatic display team. The airline was recently awarded ‘Best Cabin Service’ and ‘Best Food and Beverage’ at the 2017 APEX Passenger Choice Awards.

20 years of Buddha Air

Buddha Air marked the 20th year of its operations in Nepal this week by announcing it would start international flights from the new Pokhara airport in 2021. The airline was set up in 1997 by Birendra B Basnet (above) and currently has seven ATR-42s and 72s, two Beechcraft 1900D, and two more ATR-72s on order.

Summit Air adds plane

Summit Air, formerly known as Goma, has added one more Czech-built L410 aircraft taking its total fleet strength to four. The 18-seater STOL aircraft will operate in the airline’s far-western as well as Lukla routes.

Turkish load factor

Turkish Airlines has reached its highest ever Load Factor in the last five years with 81.5%. Total number of passengers carried went up by 13%, reaching 6.7 million while cargo/mail volume increased by 25% in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Louis Philippe in Nepal

Men’s apparel brand Louis Philippe has opened its first showroom in Nepal at the upscale Labim Mall in Lalitpur. Customers can now get men’s designer clothing, shoes, and belt among others.

Oppo demand

OPPO A57 has become the 2nd highest selling Android phone in the world. The smartphone endoroses a 16MP front camera with new hand gesture and bokeh effects to capture the best selfies. OPPO A57 is priced at Rs 26,590 in Nepal.