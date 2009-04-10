30 YEARS

CK Lal says that the NSU has 'lost the will to compete' in student elections (State of the State, 'Thirty years of struggle', #445). The NSU is willing to compete in an ideological battle but not with violence. The Nepal Student Union is a democratic institution of energetic youth who time and again have shown their readiness to sacrifice themselves for the cause of democracy. The NSU has won a significant victory in the recently held FSU elections, and this is a blow against totalitarianism and fascism. Despite the terror and violence led by YCL and YF, the NSU is committed to non-violent struggle and democracy. These are values that young Nepali students that NSU represents aspire to.

Sandesh Adhikari, Joint Secretary

Nepal Students' Union

PARAS

While I found Eric Ellis' piece in your online edition (nepalitimes.com) very analytical the quick jab at the downfall of Nepal monarchy was unwarranted. True, former prince Paras was the focus of hate factor for many but Ellis' assertion that this led to the dysfunction in governance during absolute monarchy borders on hyperbole. It was former king Gyanendra and his senile cronies who were running the show. What about the revelation that the People's Movement Part II was funded externally? Paras is definitely not a nice man and he doesn't deserve to be a royal, but Ellis shouldn't be inciting the public with innuendo.

Rishav Shrestha,

Kathmandu University Teaching Hospital

TASHI

Congratulations to Nepali Times and to Tashi Tsering Sherpa on a brilliant article ('I did some calculations and took a calculated risk', #445). About time something positive came out of Nepal. Please, give my 'Tujeche' and a hand shake to Tashi Sherpa. One can tell he strives for perfection in all aspects. Nepal could benefit a lot from visionary people like him, especially at a time when Nepalis are giving up and moving away, here is a man who could have easily stayed away but decided to come home and generate employment. Any time someone does something for the benefit of others, it scores him some good Karma points, whether it was his original intention or not.

Luba Svrcina,

Canada

OBJECTIVE

Who is the brilliant mind masterminding the article 'Objective situation' (Guest Column, #445)? Which century does Mr Sigdel live in? The international importance to communism may have been there 50 years ago, but it is totally obsolete now. Mr Objective is completely subjective and out of touch to boot. The writer conveniently omits the fact that in the name of communism 60-80 million people died worldwide in the 20th century. The number still has a plus-minus margin of 20 million because we don't have accurate reports from China's Maoist Cultural Revolution. Sigdel also overlooks the fact that most formerly-communist countries fell apart and ditched the system as non-functioning some time ago. And 'democratic revolution'? Those two words can't even exist side by side in the same sentence.

Subarna Karki,

Shanghai



ETHNIC WOMEN

Reading the translation 'Non-indigenous' and the list of the Maoist heads of various indigenous groups right down from indigenous-in-chief Deb Gurung, I noticed that the fifth item from the bottom is 'Women'. Since when did women become an ethnic group? Is it because we come from Venus? In that case they should list men as coming from Mars and Dr Spock as a Vulcan.

Tara G,

email

BASANTAPUR

I appreciate Roma Aryal's attempt to romanticise Kathmandu's central square ('Basantapur by night', #445) but there can be no doubt that this once pristine place has turned into a hideous neighbourhood. Activities by drug peddlers, unruly youngsters, hawkers, and a largely ineffective state security apparatus have rendered the Hanuman Dhoka Darbar Square and its vicinity a citizen's nightmare. Heritage conservation has received a setback due to heavy traffic and a flea market. I wonder what Nepal Tourism Board does with the fees it collects since there is no visible attempt to provide a facelift to the area in terms of either sound infrastructure (good roads, toilet facilities) or check congestion. The government's callousness for heritage conservation is there for all to see.

Ram Chaudhary,

Basantapur