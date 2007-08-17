4 Weaknesses From Prachanda's press statement, Sanghu, 13 August From The Nepali Press | From Issue #362 (August 17-23, 2007)

The party has assessed that its policy from the 12 point agreements to the participation in the interim government has been very objective and fruitful. However there has also been serious criticism for stumbling during the process. The failures are as follows:

1. After the Gaur incident the party failed to make a coordinated effort between struggle and compromise. This was a major mistake.

2. While compromising with the seven parties, the people should've been kept abreast of the situation. On the issues of federal set-up and proportional representation, the party failed to communicate its struggles with the seven parties. Especially in madhes, reactionaries and the opportunists used that weakness to their advantage.

3. After the induction in the interim parliament and the government, the party failed to do enough homework and preparations to ensure that the people were being helped.

4. Similarly, there were weaknesses in internal and external communication, madhes, and in the economic sector.