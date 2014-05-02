Experts of international relations say the blockade has violated at least eight international laws and conventions, and this is tantamount to aggression.

1. The Vienna Convention

The UN passed the Convention on Transit and Trade of Land-locked States in 1965, allowing land-locked nations like Nepal to import goods from other countries without any hindrance.

2. Law of the Seas

UN Convention on the Law of the Seas 1973, to which both Nepal and India are signatories, allows all land-locked countries unhindered access to the sea.

3. WTO laws

More than 165 countries, including Nepal and India, are members of the World Trade Organisation, and they are entitled to the right to trade with each other.

4. Transit Treaty

In 1989, India imposed an official economic blockade against Nepal when a transit treaty between these two countries expired. The treaty is still in force but India has imposed an undeclared blockade against Nepal.

5. Bilateral Trade Treaty

Nepal has signed a trade treaty with India to access the sea via Indian territory, which has been violated.

6. Asian Highway Agreement

Asian countries, including Nepal and India, have signed an agreement to connect their highways for regional trade.

7. SAFTA agreement

South Asian countries have adopted the concept of South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) to promote trade and business with each other. SAFTA law does not allow any country to block other country’s goods.

8. Members of ASEAN SAARC, and BIMSTEC which guarantee free trade among its member countries.

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