A Comprehensive History of Nepal-China Relations Up to 1955 AD Vol I&II

Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711,

mandala@ccsl.com.np

Vijay Kumar ManadharAdroit Publishers, 2004Rs 2,000A revised version of the author's doctoral dissertation, these volumes provide a comprehensive history of Nepal-China relations up to 1955, focussing on the Nepal-China War 1791-1972, Nepal's diplomatic relations with China, their mutual interests in each other and the resumption of diplomatic relations in 1955. The author offers a detailed history of Nepal-China relations and a reference for history students.