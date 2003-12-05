A Comprehensive History of Nepal-China Relations Up to 1955 AD Vol I&II
Vijay Kumar Manadhar
Adroit Publishers, 2004
Rs 2,000
A revised version of the author's doctoral dissertation, these volumes provide a comprehensive history of Nepal-China relations up to 1955, focussing on the Nepal-China War 1791-1972, Nepal's diplomatic relations with China, their mutual interests in each other and the resumption of diplomatic relations in 1955. The author offers a detailed history of Nepal-China relations and a reference for history students.
Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711, mandala@ccsl.com.np
A Comprehensive History of Nepal-China Relations Up to 1955 AD Vol I&II
Book Worm | From Issue #173 (December 5-11, 2003)