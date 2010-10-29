Udaan is Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial debut and he makes a fine start by telling a story of a rebellious teenager forced to live by his father's rules. After being abandoned for eight years in a boarding school, Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) returns home to his abusive and military-strict father Bhairab (Ronit Roy) and a six-year-old step brother, Arjun, who he didn't even know existed.

Bhairab is less of a parent and more of a boss who demands to be addressed as 'sir' instead of 'papa'. Rohan wants to be a poet and is a skillful storyteller but his aspirations hold no meaning for his father. Instead he is compelled to enrol in an engineering college and work at his father's factory every morning. Rohan resents his father, his life and the half-brother who has taken over his room. But his relationship with Arjun slowly changes as Rohan realises that the little one is also a victim of their father's wrath.

Udaan is the story of Rohan's courage, and his determination to break free. Some might find it a bit slow-paced but its pauses are beautifully filled by Rohan's lyrical poems and the soothing soundtrack. The small cast has been well chosen and Barmecha shines as the quiet, determined Rohan.

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Udaan (2010)

Runtime: 135 mins

Director:ÂÂïïï¿½ï¿½ïï¿½ï¿½ÂÂïïï¿½ï¿½ïï¿½ï¿½ÂÂïïï¿½ï¿½ïï¿½ï¿½Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor,

Aayan Boradia

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