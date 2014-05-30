In keeping with the upcoming World Environment Day, Yantrick has rounded up four gadgets that are guaranteed to tickle any tech enthusiast’s fancy, while also scoring major brownie points with nature.

Eco-Amp 2.0

A nifty contraption that slides onto the speaker-ends of iPhones 4 and up, the Eco-Amp 2.0 is constructed wholly out of renewable fiber paper, making it a sustainable alternative for iPhone users who are looking to increase volume and clarity without any external power, and the associated green-guilt. The Eco-Amp is available in a motley array of 24 patterned designs which are printed with soy-based ink, and can be assembled and disassembled for reuse and travel, making the simple yet practical add-on an iPhone user’s green device of choice.

Price: Rs 1,500.

Water-Powered Clock by Bedol

Boasting modern styling, accuracy to rival any normal clock, and an affordable price tag, the Bedol Eco-Friendly Water Powered Clock is ideal for home or office use. Powered by water, the clock’s electrodes harvest energy from the liquid to fuel the nightstand-friendly gizmo’s simple digital LCD. A full tank of water can power the clock for up to 14 weeks, before a fresh tank is required.

Price: Rs 2,000

USB Cell by Moixa Energy

AA batteries that function like their standard toxic cousins, the USB Cell utilises computer USB ports to power up. Available in packs of two, the batteries are guaranteed to last 500 charge cycles. The USB Cell not only helps reduce toxic waste, but also side steps the hassle of carrying an external charger.

Rs 2,500 for a 2 cell pack

Belkin WeMo Insight Switch

Picture a universal appliance controller shrunk into the size of an electrical plug. Taking power conservation a step further, the WeMo Insight Switch allows users to remotely control and manage energy usage and costs of home electronics from anywhere through their iOS or Android devices. Devices can be put on a schedule to receive notifications when a connected unit is turned on or off, such as when a laptop is fully charged, thereby reducing energy wastage.

Price: Rs 6,000

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