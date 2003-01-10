Laligurans Printing Press, 2002
Rs 250
Trees play an important role in shaping our lifestyle and landscape. They not only fulfil some of our daily necessities, but also serve to maintain natural balance. This handbook has been prepared to provide scientific information on trees that grow in Nepal including exotic species. This handbook has been compiled primarily for practising foresters and agriculturists as well as for teachers and students.
A Handbook of Trees of Nepal Baban P. Kayastha
Book Worm | From Issue #127 (January 10-16, 2003)