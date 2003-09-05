A Kingdom Under Siege: Nepal's Maoist Insurgency, 1996 - 2003

Deepak Thapa with Bandita SijapatiThe Printhouse, 2003Rs 350This is an authoritative and comprehensive overview of Nepal's Maoist insurgency. It describes how the state's neglect combined with political instability and the growth of radical left politics in mid-western Nepal led to a build up of tensions that was unleashed in the 'people's war'. The author concludes, the only way to bring in peace is to build a state that attends equally to all of Nepal's people.