The victims of Rukum, which was one of the centres of the conflict during the decade long People's War, are yet to receive the relief they were promised.

Although the actual number of those killed or disappeared in clashes between the state and the Maoists is unknown, Nepal Red Cross has provided food support for 634. The local peace committee says that since the government's announcement of the relief pay-outs, people have queued every day to fill out application forms. The vice district officer, Shiv Prasad Lamsal, says: "We have been collecting the forms. But so many died or disappeared during the conflict, it is hard to identify who is genuine."

On 20 May 2001, six farmers of Rugha-6 were shot dead by the police while they were working in their fields. Ram Prasad Dahal, who watched his father being shot, says, "They shot him without even a word. Six people died right in front of my eyes. For a few days, Maoist leaders came to give condolence. But later no one cared about us. I've heard that we'll get relief, but nothing has happened yet."

In July 1998 Sushila B Kalai of Garayala-3 witnessed her parents' murder in her own house by the police. Her four sisters and brother, who were also there, have been brought up with the support of their relatives. "We've been told that the government will at least grant money for our education. But we don't know when it will come," says Sushila.

Dhan Singh Khadka of Simla was abducted and killed by the Maoists in 2004. Rangsi VDC Secretary Dal Ram Khadka was killed by the Maoists for the same reason on 17 November 1998. Narbir Bikai of Khalanga-8 was arrested by the army on 24 February 2002 and has not returned yet. None of the families have been compensated. The Ministry of Peace and Reconstruction is supposed to coordinate relief, but even the VDC is unsure of when it will come.