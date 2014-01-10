Not one to be outdone by its contemporaries, Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba has released a new series of televisions that aims to please both the eyes and the ears.

Stylishly designed and packed with a ton of fascinating features, the new P2300 series comes reasonably priced too. Starting at Rs 34,000 for the 24-inch model, the price more than doubles for its top of the line, the 39-inch beauty that sells for Rs 79,000.

Considering the overall package that the reputed Japanese manufacturer offers, you don’t mind forking out the extra thousands. With their thin frame and beautiful sleek-black and silver finish, this range of televisions will undoubtedly attract the more design-conscious customers. But the new machines have more to it than just their good looks. The P2300 Series’ REGZA Engines’ advanced 10-bit video processing technology and 100Hz screen refresh rate ensure top-notch video quality. The auto signal and contrast boosters, auto clean and intelligent audio view features reinforce this even more, making the television series one of the best ones available in the market today.

This is especially true for the series’ 39-inch sets that churn out videos at a high-definition resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels perfect for presentations, gaming and binge watching movies and series.

As HDTVs have gotten progressively thinner over time, manufacturers have been challenged to fit in speaker drivers. As a result, many slim televisions are incapable of producing good quality sound that hampers the overall viewing experience. However, Toshiba has taken this into consideration, and included dedicated sound bars in the P2300 televisions. Coupled with the 20W power bass booster-enabled speakers, the dynamic and crisp sound from the televisions complement the crystal-clear images perfectly.

Toshiba has also made the P2300 televisions device-friendly with a host of connectivity options that support TV, DTH, DVD/Blu-Ray, PC, gaming or USB. What is most impressive is the on-board USB media player that supports a total of 28 video formats, including MP4 and MKV (which are popular here in Nepal). Conveniently, the USB port has sufficient power to support both thumb drives and external hard drives.

While there are many feature-packed, great-looking HDTVs out there in the market, ones with good sound quality are largely missing and this void is filled by the P2300 HDTVs.

Yantrick’s verdict: With a stylish design, brilliant display, connectivity options and good speakers at affordable price, Toshiba’s P2300 series of HDTVs are more than capable of challenging the HDTV heavyweights in the market.