Bose’s legendary sound has gone wireless with its range of SoundTouch speakers. Released in October 2013, the SoundTouch is available in 3 variants, the SoundTouch 30 , its flagship model from the range, designed for larger living spaces, and the SoundTouch 20, and SoundTouch Portable for smaller spaces. The following review looks at the top-of-the-range SoundTouch 30 Wi-Fi Music System.

Bound by a 7.1 x 17.1 x 9.7 inches frame, SoundTouch 30 weighs in at a solid 18.5 pounds. As a result, the SoundTouch 30 is by no means a compact device. Sporting a simple boxy design, the SoundTouch 30 is a beautiful blend of black and white glossy plastic, with the speakers and woofer protected by a stylish-looking soft black material.

Navigation buttons are placed on top of the device, while an OLED screen is located on the face. The SoundTouch 30 is designed to blend into any background, and its simple, yet stylish design certainly achieves that purpose.

Setting up the SoundTouch 30 is extremely easy. All you have to do is connect it and your laptop/computer/ mobile device to your home wi-fi network. Follow the provided instructions, and in minutes, you can stream music directly over wi-fi at the click of a button.

With wireless streaming running extremely smooth, the important question is whether the SoundTouch 30 matches up to Bose’s legendary sound. Has Bose sacrificed sound quality for wireless convenience? The answer, is a resounding ‘no.’ The SoundTouch 30 maintains Bose’s acclaimed sound quality and how. Capable of producing incredibly loud music for a spacious room, while maintaining a detailed and rich sound, the SoundTouch 30 will feature on every audiophile’s dream. From floor-thumping deep bass to crystal clear vocals, the SoundTouch 30 handles your diverse music library with equal ease.

Bose knows that when it comes to music, you know what you like, and with the SoundTouch 30, Bose gives you the option of pre-setting six playlists, devices, and online music streaming apps on the six physical preset buttons located on top of the SoundTouch 30. These presets can be easily loaded either directly on the system or with the free SoundTouch app (for iOS and Android devices) rendering your favorite music ready at the touch of a button. Older laptops / mobile devices are not compatible with the SoundTouch 30. However, it is still possible to enjoy your music via a traditional line-in input or a USB connection.

Retailing at $700 (approximately Rs 70,000), this boom box is a costly splurge but one that will let your ears experience sonic pleasure for long.

Yantrick’s Verdict: With its wireless streaming, SoundTouch 30 opens a wide-range of library for you to play at the click of a button.