A royal bill Business Briefs | From Issue #266 (September 23-29, 2005)

Hetauda-It was merely a three-hour visit by King Gyanendra so many local people are asking if it was worth spending so much on decorations? Coming here was part of the king's visit to Narayani Zone headquarters last week. This industrial town spent over Rs 800,000 on 55 welcome gates. Administration and security officials in Birganj had given strict orders to local businessmen to prepare for the king's visit by putting up photos of the royal couple near their shops. On two consecutive days traffic along the Mahendra Highway was totally blocked for seven hours without prior warning. Thousands of passengers were left stranded without food and water. (Bhaskar Aryal)



