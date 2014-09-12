While laptop, tablet and mobile phone speakers do serve their purpose, the sound output they produce is functional, at best. A superb sound quality and thumping bass is unfortunately not what mobile device speakers are known for. So, if you are as finicky about good audio as I am, but haven’t yet invested in a wireless speaker, this review is for you.

At first glance, the Harman Kardon Aura looks more like a kitchen appliance than a speaker. Its futuristic design however gives it its distinct appeal and fans of The Jetsons will clearly not need a reason to purchase this work of art.

A clear and curved glass dome surrounds the base in either its black or white avatar. Standing 10.8 inches tall, and measuring 8.2 inches in diameter, the Aura weighs 2.3 kgs. Roughly the size of a basketball, it fits easily on any empty spot in the house: table, counter, shelf, et all. The dome encases the Aura’s six small speakers and a subwoofer, which enables a full range of sound. There is no text display on the Aura; instead, touch-sensitive buttons coupled with illuminating, colour- changing LED lights and beeps of recognition show the way.

The Aura’s design is something that can be described for pages, but ultimately, a wireless speaker is judged on its sound, and it is fair to say Aura truly delivers in that department as well. Designed to deliver omni-directional sound because of its cylindrical shape, the Aura is still fundamentally a 2.1-channel audio system capable of producing a room-filling 60 watts wall of sound. For a relatively small, one-piece speaker system, the Aura puts out some impressive power and sound quality to complement every sound source, from thumping bass for hip-hop/electronic tracks, to clear acoustic guitar tracks, to crystal clear movie monologues, among others.

Harman Kardon has not skimped on the connectivity options either. You can connect your mobile device to the Aura in a variety of ways. It works as an AirPlay speaker for iOS users and as a Bluetooth speaker for all users. It also supports DLNA if you store your media on your Wi-Fi network, and can accept 3.5mm and optical wired connections from your mobile device, computer, or television, while a USB port allows for Wi-Fi setup and firmware updates.

Priced at Rs 45,000, the Aura is available at gadget shops in the valley, and can also be ordered on hamrobazaar.com.

Yantrick’s Verdict: The Aura is the perfect combination of looks, performance and connectivity options. When not in use, it also serves as a centre-piece in your living room.