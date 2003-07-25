Harmony Spa at Le Meridien, Kathmandu, recently opened its door for those in need of serious relaxation. Set in the tranquil Gokarna forest, Harmony is an oasis offering a range of treatments based on the ancient Ayurvedic tradition. On request, the spa also offers treatments based on European, Indonesian and Thai methods. Guests are encouraged to unwind with meditation courses, healthy eating, massage therapy and yoga classes. The special packages offer the ultimate pampering for the urban weary. 4451212-6