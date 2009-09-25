How did you spend the last year in the CA?

Unicameral or bicameral system?

Is there a solution to the deadlock on the language issue?

The problems are adding up. Will the constitution be done on time?

Should the Parliament or the Supreme Court interpret the constitution?

People are complaining that the CA isn't able to work. What do you think?

A lot of time passes just meeting in our committees. Sometimes, we have to attend meetings outside our committees. When meetings are delayed, we spend time doing party business and meeting friends.A bicameral system is best, because in Nepali society a unicameral system can't capture the majority of people's views. That's why the Form of Legislative Body Committee is heading towards instituting a bicameral system.Yes, but only if we first separate Nepali languages from foreign ones. We should make the predominant language the official state language, otherwise the language problems will return.Only if our leaders stop being so selfish and put aside their differences. Otherwise, we'll never pull ourselves out of this mess.The Supreme Court, definitely. This way, we can preserve the separation of powers and equilibrium between branches of government. Right now the parties are being very selfish. Leaders need to bring about an agreement soon.Everyone needs to work together to get the constitution done on time, including the big parties, the thematic committees, the government, and everyone else involved. After all, the CA is comprised of party members. The leaders have to put aside their differences.