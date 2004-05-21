A Time of Coalitions: Divided We Stand

Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711,

mandala@ccsl.com.np

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Shankar RaghuramanSage, 2004Rs 560This topical and absorbing book, written by two eminent journalists, convincingly argues against commonly held beliefs concerning Indian politics. The authors say coalitions are here to stay and the polity is not essentially bipolar. They advance that coalition governments are better equipped to deal with the tensions of a divided society.