A Time of Coalitions: Divided We Stand
Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Shankar Raghuraman
Sage, 2004
Rs 560
This topical and absorbing book, written by two eminent journalists, convincingly argues against commonly held beliefs concerning Indian politics. The authors say coalitions are here to stay and the polity is not essentially bipolar. They advance that coalition governments are better equipped to deal with the tensions of a divided society.
Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711, mandala@ccsl.com.np
A Time of Coalitions- Divided We Stand
Book Worm | From Issue #197 (May 21-27, 2004)