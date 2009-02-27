New York jazz singer Sachal Vasandani is praised for the way he bridged jazz and pop in his debut album, Eyes Wide Open. He is performing on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency backed by the band, Kathmandu Empress. He spoke to Nepali Times about what music means to him.

Nepali Times: What inspires you when making music?

Sachal Vasandani: All of life, whatever inspiration strikes-my love for great music, my struggles, history, contemporary events, friends and family, love, fear. When I write songs I am trying to share little stories, personal stories, sometimes funny, sometimes opaque?the emotional material varies, but hopefully there are songs that I write or am inspired to perform that connect the whole spectrum of emotions.

And how does the writing process work for you?

The ideas can come at anytime, anywhere, and I try to have the flexibility to be able to jot down musical or lyrical ideas when they come. The editing process is more predictable, but that's where I think the initial idea gets a real body.

What leads you to want to perform or record covers of certain songs instead of others?

I like great melodies, and you can find those in all types of music. Once I reconcile myself to the lyrics, I might adapt a song to my natural style of singing. Beyond that, I just sing and whatever comes out, comes out.

After you finished college you found yourself choosing between a job on Wall Street and working full-time as a musician.

Wall Street offered a great job, but creating music is a true joy and obsession. There are a lot of little things in life that crop up and get in the way, but when I sing, they all peel away and I'm left with some kind of visceral, core joy.

Did you listen to Hindustani classical and other forms of South Asian music growing up?

I did listen to a fair amount of Hindustani classical music growing up and continue to find it an awe-inspiring tradition. Getting to know a little bit about that music, I became aware of the extraordinary discipline needed to really master the craft. That awareness has probably been its greatest influence on me and my work.

What have you had to work hardest at as a musician?

I tend to enter into musical situations with a certain level of talent, and I find it's easy to tread water at that level. When I wish to push to the next level, whether in regard to songwriting, vocal technique, rhythm, memory, etc. I always find challenges. So to the extent that I keep pushing myself, I will always find this line as hard work. But the next level is so rewarding, and the journey to it even more so.

What brings you to Kathmandu again?

I did some shows and a master class with Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory and everyone was fantastic. I remember how cool everyone was in Kathmandu and that the whole energy of the place was laid-back and supportive, which is exactly my kind of vibe.

Sachal is performing live on 28 February, 6.30 PM onwards at the Hyatt Regency.