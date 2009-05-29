ACT OF TERRORISM

I was shocked to read on your site (nepalitimes.com) that a church in Kathmandu had been bombed killing two people and injuring a dozen devotees. Contrary to the news article, though, this was not 'an unfortunate incident', it was a dangerous act of terrorism designed to provoke religious violence. Which religion sanctions attacking a sacred refuge and killing innocent people? Besides, doesn't Nepal have enough troubles already, without stirring up a new one? Somehow it would be hard to persuade anybody that the few Christians in Nepal are a source of any serious concern. It is like shooting sparrows where wolves are hunting. Nepal doesn't need more victims, you have plenty from the Maoists.

L Svrcina,

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SOVEREIGNTY

Mina Pun is a brave politician to go against the political correctness of the times ('Division of sovereignty', #452) to question the premise of federalism itself and also the lack of due process with which it was hurriedly announced. If we were going to have an elected CA, what was the rationale for unilaterally declaring Nepal a federal republic without even discussing it? Federalism is bad enough, if it is demarcated along ethnic lines, then lord help us. Thank you Ms Pun for that breath of fresh air and your bold, independent thinking. We need more people like you.

Janbu Sherpa,

Kathmandu

KOSI

Thank you for your expose of the callousness of the past government in ignoring the plight of the Kosi refugees (Special Report, #452). Not only did the government fail to address the needs of the displaced, it is failing to protect the babies in the camps and the children being kidnapped by Indian traffickers. I personally don't expect the new coalition to do much since it is made up of the same MJF party, which had three ministers from the flood affected region in the previous Maoist-led coalition.

Sunil Das,

Biratnagar

A TME TO HEAL

I never agreed with CK Lal, but have to admit that in the past weeks he has started making sense with his State of the State columns. Whatever caused the change, I don't know, but it was about time. His (''A time to heal', #452) is balanced and is a fervent plea to the parties to shelve their differences until after they restore political stability. This is where Prime Minister Nepal's negotiation skills come handy.

LK,

Kathmandu

USE ME

Where did you get that picture of Madhav Kumar Nepal on a mat saying ''Use Me'(#451). Congratulations to Min Bajracharya. That's worth a crore of words, brilliant, ab fab and amazing.

David Langden,

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