Once a golfer has reached a reasonable level in his game, it is inevitable that the lure of hitting the ball a little further begins to beckon.
Though the maxims of "it's not how you drive, but how you arrive", and the better known "drive for show, putt for dough" are well known, there are good reasons to hit the ball further. Youngsters who can hit the ball further are almost always given preference in golf training academies over those who are shorter and steadier. Why? Because, to make those low scores needed today, you need to be able to reach the par 5s in two shots, and hit short irons into par fours.
A few months back, a senior diplomat and avid golfer said to me: "Deepak, these people spend over $500 for a new club that hits the ball 10 yards longer. I wonder, if they spent a quarter of that amount taking golf lessons, they would probably be better off." I totally agree with him, but I wonder if other golfers realise this.
It is true that with new technology, equipment has revolutionised the game, but there is sometimes a culture of buying fancy new equipment to almost make a fashion statement, showing off a little within the golfing community. Fortunately this is not as common in Nepal as it is elsewhere.
So how can you hit the ball a little further?
Though 'power' makes the ball travel further, once the dynamics are understood, it becomes quite obvious what exactly creates more distance. It is the speed the clubhead is traveling when it hits the ball and this is a result of the downswing swing speed. Very simply, the faster the clubhead travels towards the target as it makes contact with the ball, the further the ball flies.
My tips here today are geared towards increasing the clubhead speed. Yet, one should know their limits, as everyone does not have perfect timing and is not as flexible nor as strong as Mr Tiger Woods.
Average club golfers usually gets too tense when standing before the ball, specially when they have their driver in their hands. They often think a quick and longer backswing will achieve more distance. This excessively fast and long movement actually leads to a breakdown of their swing, and thus the power they are trying to achieve.
One should not over try. The human body when coiled up for a golf shot is similar to an elastic band. If stretched, it adds power, but stretched beyond the optimum point, the band warps or breaks.
One major key to swing power is suppleness. The more 'elasticated' you are, the more speed you will generate on the downswing. For this you must be relaxed. If you are tense over the ball, your muscles become rigid and inflexible. You need to be stretchable and full of energy.
There is a simple breathing technique that you can consider incorporating into your pre-shot routine, which will relax you and help you to generate more swing speed through the impact.
Standing upright, breathe in deep and hold your breath for a few seconds. Then put your hands on your sternum and press inwards while breathing out, using the pressure of your hand to force the air out of the lower part of your lungs. Repeat this a few times (preferably stopping before you hyperventilate). This will help you relax before you move on to your set up and will help you hit the ball closer to your full potential.
During your actual swing, you need to build up the energy needed for the downswing. A major key is not over swinging on the backswing. Swing back only as far as you can turn your shoulders, and only then release your downswing and have the confidence to take a full follow through.
Keeping the backswing within the limits of your body's flexibility conserves the valuable energy needed to generate more swing speed through impact.
Try this out and let me know if it helps.
Deepak Acharya is a golf instructor and Head Golf Professional at Gokarna Forest Golf Resort & Spa, Kathmandu. prodeepak@hotmail.com
Advance tips
Hit it further, not harder and add a few more yards in your drives and other shots
Column: Tee Break | From Issue #189 (March 26 - April 1, 2004)