Against the Current Don Messerschmidt with Dina Bangdel
Orchid Press, 2004
Rs 850
This is a biography of Nepali writer, painter and art historian Lain Singh Bangdel, the "Renaissance man" of Nepal, chronicling his journey through the world of art to eventual national and international fame. Accompanied by photographs and color plates of his paintings, Messerschmidt's account of this unique figure in Nepali history is a must-read.
Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711, mandala@ccsl.com.np
Against the Current Don Messerschmidt with Dina Bangdel
Book Worm | From Issue #185 (February 27 - March 4, 2004)