Against the Current Don Messerschmidt with Dina Bangdel

Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711,

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Orchid Press, 2004Rs 850This is a biography of Nepali writer, painter and art historian Lain Singh Bangdel, the "Renaissance man" of Nepal, chronicling his journey through the world of art to eventual national and international fame. Accompanied by photographs and color plates of his paintings, Messerschmidt's account of this unique figure in Nepali history is a must-read.