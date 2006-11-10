Kesar Lall has spent most of his writing life documenting the lives of others and collecting their folk tales. Many of his admirers have hoped for some time that he would turn inwards, and address his own background and experiences. These poetic Reflections, released by the prolific Vajra Publications, are a partial window into his thoughts. And what modest and honest thoughts they are. This collection of 127 of Lall's poems, with an appealing introduction by Don Messerschmidt and a candid cover photo by Kumar Ale, is as much a pleasure to read as it appears to have been a pleasure for Kesar Lall to write.

At 81, Lall appears more unstoppable than ever. At a recent meeting, he showed me collections of folders with drafts of his ongoing projects: prose, poetry, translations, and more. What's more, he writes for himself, for his own happiness, not to please others.

The simple profundity of Lall's words and his unpretentious sentiments are inspiring, and serve as a reminder that not all good writers have to be tortured or miserable. "An open mind without pride and prejudice is a blessing," Kesar Lall writes in his preface, and he himself has been blessed with both. The sentiments he captures, particularly regarding changing seasons, convey the joy and wonder of a child:



Summer is a season I've sorely missed

In my reckoning until once in June

I looked out and found it at my doorstep.



Or:



A summer's growth holds my home

In close embrace, denying me

A view of the neighbourhood.



Lall frequently returns to his mortality and self-worth, taking stock of life's experiences and challenges:



But I would love to leave my little place

Lovelier than when I had found it

When I leave forever.



And:



Once I lent my hands

To my little child

To walk across the street.

Now he has paid me back.

He gave me his hand

To go from room to room.



The sensuality of nature and of women are recurring themes, sometimes overlapping, as in:



One night, through a half open window,

I caught the moon

Shamelessly looking

At a women on her bed, dreaming.



Although ostensibly apolitical, some of Lall's poems exhibit shrewdness about the temporal nature of power:



A man who longs to be remembered

Long after his death

Is oft forgotten before he is gone.



But enough abstraction and analysis, let his poems speak for themselves. Two of my particular favourites are:



Precious little moments

Give a garland of memories to wear

To him who dares to dream...



And



A piece of charcoal

Is all I can think of

To compare myself with

At this late hour.

Yet it might still be used

If one has the skill

To draw a picture of my life.

Reflections: Poems.

Kesar Lall.2006

Vajra Publications.

Kathmandu ISBN

Rs 300

Mark Turin, PhD, is a linguistic anthropologist and director of the Digital Himalaya Project (www.digitalhimalaya.com).