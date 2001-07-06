Four royal ADCs have been sacked from service after a high-level military committee commissioned to review security arrangements at the palace reported a severe lapse of security on 1 June. Colonel Sunder Pratap Rana, ADC to King Birendra, Major Ananta Keshar Singh, ADC to Queen Aishwarya, Major Gajendra Bohara and Major Raju Karki, both ADCs to Crown Prince Dipendra have been dismissed. Two royal orderlies and two officials with the Royal Palace Service have also been dismissed. But the ADCs say privately there is nothing they could have done to prevent the massacre by a family member.