So Comrade Wen is coming after all. Maybe we need to update our wish list for all the goodies we want from China besides a new Pokhara Airport, trans-Himalayan railway to Lumbini and an Outer Ring Road. Since the Nepal Police is getting new surveillance equipment, the Ass has drawn up a list of items we want the Chinese to give us for to apprehend perpetrators who are using ever-innovative techniques to smuggle cocaine in mackerel cans, heroin in body cavities, sandalwood in ambulances and dollar bills inside underwears:

1. Endoscopy machine, 3

2. Can openers, 150

3. Full body scanners, 15

4. Breathalyser sets, 250

5. A new set of office furniture for the Bhaktapur District Court

Rumour is going around that Kaji Naran Kamred once again risks having Wen Jiabao cancel his visit because he deliberately leaked a new date for the rescheduled visit. Apparently he wanted to buy time for his govt as Madhesi parties get ready to jump ship in droves. It'll probably work, since no one is going to dare overthrow the government just before the Chinese PM arrives. That would be really embarrassing.

The political promiscuity these days has broken all national and world records. Everyone is jumping into bed with everyone else. We thought the Maobuddies and the Madhesis made an odd couple, but look at what is happening to the love triangle within the Baddies. First, BRB got RBT and MBK for a secret rendezvous at the Siddharth Cottage in Dhobikhola to bad mouth PKD. This led to RBT refusing to date PKD, and PKD had to send his younger brother as emissary to try to placate Comrade Cloud. Now, Lotus Flower has turned the tables against Red Flag and is holding hands with Comraderie Kiran again.

Chairman Awestruck proves the old adage: 'there are no permanent enemies and no permanent jilted lovers' in politics. Have to admire the man's single-minded tenacity to achieve his goal of Executioner President. He has no qualms about holding the peace process hostage to get the prize, and seeing PM BRB as an obstacle, he has now decided to go back to the hardline fold. Apparently Comrade Overwhelming has denied he wants to be a new "Raja", but he said he didn't mind being a "Raja-pakse".

The Baddies are in government, and they are threatening to revolt. Against whom? Even Comrade Dina seems to be confused which side he is on anymore. At a Baddie meeting the other day the Re-education Minister got a bit carried away and called for the Prime Minister to step down.

Chairman Shock and Awe now seems to be past caring whether he ticks off the Injuns anymore, at a party meeting last week he got so carried away he equated himself with BP Koirala because, he said, "we were both removed by the Southern Power". He probably thought this would endear him to the Muzungu.

Since the Kangresis have refused to come around on directly-elected executive, the Baddies have instructed their gorrilaz to stay put on integration. With the freezing cold and acute power shortage, PM Baburo is feeling a bit under the weather, and is finding it hard to fight back a clamour for his resignation. But what's with our PM? He gets sick everytime he goes to his home district of Gorkha. Although this week it was apparently because he attended a photo-op for Elephantitis, and took the tablets as a symbolic gesture. He shouldn't have swallowed them.

No Oil Corporation(NOC) celebrated its 42nd birthday this week but there was no party. Apparently, the invited guests demanded jerry cans full of petrol instead of cake.