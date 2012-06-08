Writing about stem cell research and its benefits appears unrealistic in one of the least-developed countries like Nepal, but clearly this area of research is very intriguing.

What are stem cells? All the cells in the blood and many tissue cells are derived from stem cells. Because these cells have the ability to change or 'morph' into any cell type in the body, they are potentially very useful. For example, in diabetes, heart disease, spinal cord injury, and Parkinson's disease, stem cells can replace the damaged or injured cells and help the organ function properly again.

These potential benefits are the basis for the growing excitement regarding the use of stem cells for a wide range of medical conditions including the above examples. Because these cells are derived from human embryos which have to be destroyed, there is an ethical issue involved that has not been properly resolved and may drag on. These ethical issues border on grey areas and are subject to one's religious background and interpretation of the law in the countries where such research is conducted.

As the head of United States' National Institute of Health (NIH), Francis Collins is one of the most powerful men in American science today. Despite his strong faith and Christian roots, Collins is a fervent advocate of stem cell research. Unlike other people of his stature and background like Richard Dawkins and Stephen Hawking, Collins is an example of how reason and faith are compatible. He has even written a best-selling book called The Language of God.

Even among his fellow workers at NIH, Collins is an oddity because only seven per cent believe in god. Hence Obama was probably delighted to appoint this brilliant man as the head NIH, thereby bringing together two disparate groups: science and faith. Let's hope that in the years to come stem cell research with the help of people like Collins will advance the understanding of diseases like diabetes and heart disease which are now rampant in Nepal. Subsequent treatment that may result from this research could be ground- breaking.