There was none of the excitement that usually accompanies news of an election. The event was supposed to bring joy to citizens but only terror and fear filled their hearts, especially those people whose relatives stood as candidates. It was a strange election. There was no campaigning, nor posters of the candidates. Woodcutters and farmers were announced as nominees. A husband and wife teamed up to contest for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. The election became a national joke. Is this how the royal government intends to preserve the little respect it has? The king chose the easy way out by going for municipal polls. What does the government expect from candidates who have neither the capability nor the credibility to build our towns and cities? This election was supposed to douse the raging fire in the country but it has only fuelled the flames.