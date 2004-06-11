One of the first local books to explore the terrain of Maobadi insurgency was Domestic Conflict and the Crisis of Governability in Nepal (CNAS, Kathmandu, 2000, Rs 525) edited by Dhruba Kumar of the Centre for Nepal and Asian Studies. Though not specifically devoted to the study of the Maobadi, it gave an academic veneer to the conventional wisdom about the rise of armed conflict in the kingdom. A more detailed primer on Maobadis is the collection edited by Prakash Shrestha, Quest for Peace (SAP-Nepal, Kathmandu, 2001) in which leaders of nascent civil society in the country indulge in their favourite game of discrediting each other when not laying all the blame at the doors of squabbling politicos.
In the October 2002 issue of the Dialogue
Quarterly (Astha Bharati, Delhi, 2002, $15) its editor BB Kumar focused on the
'Maoist Insurgency in Nepal and India'. One of its contributors, the former
director of India's Intelligence Bureau MK Narayanan, is now Prime Minister Man
Mohan Singh's security adviser. Narayanan advises fighting the insurgency the
old way, but will it work?
Deepak
Thapa has edited one of the most comprehensive books to introduce the Maobadi
insurgency to outsiders, Understanding the Maoist Movement in Nepal (Martin
Chautari, Kathmandu, 2003, Rs 475) which begins with premonitions and ends with
profiles. The breadth of the book has been acquired at the cost of analytical
depth. Thapa has covered some of the lost ground in a subsequent book that he
co-wrote with Bandita Sijapati, A Kingdom Under Siege (the printhouse,
Kathmandu, 2003).
JNU professor SD Muni's monograph for the Observer
Research Foundation Maoist Insurgency in Nepal (Rupa & Co, New Delhi, 2003,
Rs 312), not only fails to break new ground, it doesn't even succeed in
regurgitating old facts. By copiously quoting Maobadi ideologue Baburam
Bhattarai, Muni shows it is possible to read all the books and yet remain wedded
to your favourite dogma. The Price of Neglect (Bhrikuti Academic Publications,
Kathmandu, 2004, Rs 1,295) by our only conflict doctor Bishnu Raj Upreti is an
addition to the 'politically correct' analysis of the insurgency that uses an
academic format to prove the obvious: Nepal is poor, misgoverned and unjust,
hence it is a fertile ground for rebellion. Upreti raises questions, but leaves
them largely unanswered.
Academic analyses of the Maobadi are understandably
sketchy. After all, it is still a war in progress. Risks for critics can be for
real. Still, it is difficult to understand the sympathetic undertones of a lot
of the material on the Maobadi.
The next book someone should work on is
the political entrepreneurship of the Maobadi insurgency to shed some insight
into the strategies of its leadership. But it probably needs an insider to write
it, and the author probably won't be an insider for much longer if it is
written.
And maybe we should put a moratorium on people telling us what
the problem is: what we need are solutions. Someone someday may show the courage
to tear the insurgents' revolutionary mask. That may seem a long way away, but
history has a way of dealing with statues: it topples them. Marie Antoinette and
Jiang Qing, the right and left banks of extremism, are subsumed by the
mainstream of the people's will. In Nepal, too, history will take its course.
(CKL)
Analysing the Maobadi
A systematic study of Maoism's resurrection in the Himalaya in 1996 started surprisingly late.
Review | From Issue #200 (June 11-17, 2004)