91.2 is not just a fresh, young and vibrant voice in Kathmandu Valley's FM firmament with its eclectic mix of Nepali and international music. Hits has also been a pioneer in encouraging musical talent through its annual awards, Nepal's own Grammys.



The station has encouraged artistes, allowing them to perform on air and helping release albums. It was also the first to organise an event honouring and awarding musicians for their effort, and the mark by which listeners measured the quality of the sound.

Since its establishment in 1997, the Hits FM Music Awards have come a long way. Started with no sponsorship and only seven categories, the Hits parade now has 18 categories and is considered one of the most prestigious musical events of the year in Nepal. The by-invitation-only format makes it an honour to be there. The uninvited can stay home and watch artistes become stars live on television.



The Hits awards is truly democratic in its selection process of nominations of musicians in the various categories. Half the nominations come from the listening public and the other half is decided by the Hits board based on the popularity of the songs going on air.



This year, three new categories have been added to the awards. They are: Best Rock Composition, Best Pop Composition and Best Composition. We asked Jeevan Shrestha, executive director of Hits FM, the reason behind the inclusion of the new categories. He explained: "Nepali music is growing and as more artistes and genres of music emerge, so does the need for more categories."





The Best song in a foreign language category, which was introduced last year, received some complaints. Why English? Why not a category for songs in regional Nepali languages as well? "If you show me enough artistes with good songs in regional languages, I will consider introducing a new category," says Shrestha, "Right now, there aren't enough songs or artistes popular enough to incorporate the category into our awards."



The Best Composition category used to include what is known as adhunik Nepali music, works such as Narayan Gopal and Gopal Yonjan. But today's emerging genres of adhunik have taken twists and turns. So, Hits FM has decided to stick with best composition and remove the adhunik category.



In spite of influence from the west and across the border, music here seems more popular when a dash of Nepalipan is added to it, be it through the mellow sounds of the sarangi or remixing old Nepali songs. This sort of originality and quality is the reason that Nepali music has begun to stand out and Hits FM encourages originality above all. Says Shrestha, "It would be nice to have some Nepalipan in music but they should do a good job of it, not just include it for the sake of having a Nepali feel."



Indeed, if last year's winning lineup is anything to go by, this year's awards on 14 January at the BICC will also be those songs that echo the heartbeat of the Nepali soul.



The Hits FM awards have been a dramatic evolution within the Nepali music industry. As Shrestha tells us, "Artistes today think if they have a voice they can become singers. The old days when we promoted 1974AD and had concerts with them are gone. Now they use studio musicians and when we ask them to perform they can't do it." This has resulted in many songs but few true singers.



Focusing on originality, quality and substance like always, this year's Hits FM awards will be a definite entertainer with new artistes, sounds and entertainment surpassing all that has gone before.



Awards night highlights

Tulsi Parajuli nominated for Folk Record of the Year category will open the show

. The Moktan family performing for the first time: Kunti Moktan nominated for Best Female Vocal Performance, Sheetal and Shubani Moktan who won the Best New Artistes last year and Shila Moktan, musician and composer for the albums recorded by his wife and daughters.

. The nominees for Best Male Pop Vocals will come together for the first time in one performance.

. Udesh Shrestha, Mahasatwa Bajracharya and Amul from 'The Destiny' perform a tribute to Arun Thapa.

. A performance by the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

. Garima Gurung, nominated for two of her songs in the Best Song in a Foreign Language category.will close the show.



8th Hits FM Music Awards 2061 Nominees

Best New ArtistAnita SubbaBharat SitaulaLaxman GurungMahasatwa BajracharyaSudip GiriBest Song in a Foreign LanguageHere I Come - Abhaya and the Steam InjunsLife's So Strange - Full CircleRock Me - Garima GurungShe N' I - DXP3Slide - Garima GurungBest Music VideoAlok Nembang - Dubna DeuBhusan Dahal - Kahiley TimroColour Cubes - Ek MaukaMaya - Timi ma BhandaSimosh Sunwaar - Saanjh Ma PaniBest Rock CompositionAdhuro Prem - The AxixBaato - Lochan RijalChaha Chaina - CobwebJeevan Ma - Nabin K BhattaraiPinjada ko suga - 1974 ADBest Pop CompositionBus Stand - Sanjeev SinghDubna Deu - Anil SinghEh Joon - Bidur ShresthaPal Pal - Bishwo ShahiYehin Ho Ta Maya - Pranil L TimalsenaBest CompositionAau Maya - Sambhujit BaskotaBachan Tode - Raju SinghKahiley Timro - Alok ShreePardesh Bata - Karna DasTimilai Jitne - Kiran PradhanBest Song Originally Recorded for a Motion Picture SoundtrackAankha Bhari Ka - (Music Director) Ranjit Gazmer - (Film) Dui KinaramaBaadal Barsha - (Music Director) Sachin Singh - (Film) KartabyaKasto Nasha - (Music Director) Rahul Pradhan - (Film) LakshyaSaanjh Naya - (Music Director) Sambhujit Baskota - (Film) SuvakamanaTimi Phool Manjari - (Music Director) Laxman Shes - (Film) UpahaarBest Vocal CollaborationPranil L Timilsena / Nabin K Bhattarai - Yehin Ho Ta MayaRam Chandra Kafle / Sindhu Rana - Lathi ChargeUdit Narayan Jha / Deepa Jha - Banmaara LeyUdesh Shrestha / Bhugol Dahal - Yo JunimaVarious Artists - Garima GarimaBest Performance by Group or Duo with vocal1974 AD - Pinjada Ko SugaNepathya - Sa KarnaliThe Axix - Adhuro PremThe Boffins '98 - Ma Mare PaniThe Seasons - Suneko KuraFolk Album of the YearBara Ropo Chhaya - Dilendra Rai & FriendsGhintang - Tulsi ParajuliHamro Sanskriti - Subi Shah/ Narayan Rayamajhi & FriendsKafal Gedi - Mahesh Budhathoki / Sindhu MallaSubha Bibaha - Buddi Sagaar Basyal & FriendsFolk Record Of the YearBanma Kanda Cha - Bhagwan BhandariBhannu Nabhako - Dinesh Kafle / Gita DeviMaya Ko Bheti - Prabin RaiPhool Ko Dalima - Hari Devi Koirala/ Purushottam NeupaneSunkoshi Kinaraima - Tulsi ParajuliBest Female Pop Vocal PerformanceAnita Subba - Timinai TimiEli Sherpa - HardinMausami Gurung - ParelimaPratima Rajbhandari - Najau NajauSukmit Gurung - Pal PalBest Male Pop Vocal PerformanceAnil Singh - Dubna DeuNabin K Bhattarai - Chaina JunNima Rumba - Sajha Ma PaniSanoop Paudel - SambandhaSugam Pokharel - Maya Ko BaatoBest Female Vocal PerformanceChanda Dewan - Na Garzi DeGyanu Rana - Aasha Ko DiyoKunti Moktan - Manko MayaReema Gurung - Timro Biyog leySukmit Gurung - Yo Maya LaiBest Male Vocal PerformanceKarna Das - Pardesh BataRam Krishna Dhakal - Bachan TodeShishir Yogi - Jun Ley SodhyoThupthen Bhutia - Timro Biyog leyUdit Narayan Jha - Kahiley TimroSong of the YearAru Ko Jastai - Naresh Dev PantMa Mareko Chhaina - Arun TiwariMa Sapana Ko Kura Garchu - Shree Purush DhakalPardesh Bata - BB ThapaPet Michi Michi - Rajan Raj ShivakotiAlbum Of the YearHigway - Sugam PokharelMegahertz - Anil SinghThe Blue - Nabin K BhattaraiUpahaar - Udit Narayan JhaVoice - Sanoop PaudelRecord of the YearBachan Tode - Ram Krishna DhakalDubna Deu - Anil SinghKahiley Timro - Udit Narayan JhaMa Afnai Aagan Ma - Yash KumarSajha Ma Pani - Nima Rumba