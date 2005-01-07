91.2 is not just a fresh, young and vibrant voice in Kathmandu Valley's FM firmament with its eclectic mix of Nepali and international music. Hits has also been a pioneer in encouraging musical talent through its annual awards, Nepal's own Grammys.
The station has encouraged artistes, allowing them to perform on air and helping release albums. It was also the first to organise an event honouring and awarding musicians for their effort, and the mark by which listeners measured the quality of the sound.
Since its establishment in 1997, the Hits FM Music Awards have come a long way. Started with no sponsorship and only seven categories, the Hits parade now has 18 categories and is considered one of the most prestigious musical events of the year in Nepal. The by-invitation-only format makes it an honour to be there. The uninvited can stay home and watch artistes become stars live on television.
The Hits awards is truly democratic in its selection process of nominations of musicians in the various categories. Half the nominations come from the listening public and the other half is decided by the Hits board based on the popularity of the songs going on air.
This year, three new categories have been added to the awards. They are: Best Rock Composition, Best Pop Composition and Best Composition. We asked Jeevan Shrestha, executive director of Hits FM, the reason behind the inclusion of the new categories. He explained: "Nepali music is growing and as more artistes and genres of music emerge, so does the need for more categories."
The Best song in a foreign language category, which was introduced last year, received some complaints. Why English? Why not a category for songs in regional Nepali languages as well? "If you show me enough artistes with good songs in regional languages, I will consider introducing a new category," says Shrestha, "Right now, there aren't enough songs or artistes popular enough to incorporate the category into our awards."
The Best Composition category used to include what is known as adhunik Nepali music, works such as Narayan Gopal and Gopal Yonjan. But today's emerging genres of adhunik have taken twists and turns. So, Hits FM has decided to stick with best composition and remove the adhunik category.
In spite of influence from the west and across the border, music here seems more popular when a dash of Nepalipan is added to it, be it through the mellow sounds of the sarangi or remixing old Nepali songs. This sort of originality and quality is the reason that Nepali music has begun to stand out and Hits FM encourages originality above all. Says Shrestha, "It would be nice to have some Nepalipan in music but they should do a good job of it, not just include it for the sake of having a Nepali feel."
Indeed, if last year's winning lineup is anything to go by, this year's awards on 14 January at the BICC will also be those songs that echo the heartbeat of the Nepali soul.
The Hits FM awards have been a dramatic evolution within the Nepali music industry. As Shrestha tells us, "Artistes today think if they have a voice they can become singers. The old days when we promoted 1974AD and had concerts with them are gone. Now they use studio musicians and when we ask them to perform they can't do it." This has resulted in many songs but few true singers.
Focusing on originality, quality and substance like always, this year's Hits FM awards will be a definite entertainer with new artistes, sounds and entertainment surpassing all that has gone before.
Awards night highlights
Tulsi Parajuli nominated for Folk Record of the Year category will open the showBest New Artist
. The Moktan family performing for the first time: Kunti Moktan nominated for Best Female Vocal Performance, Sheetal and Shubani Moktan who won the Best New Artistes last year and Shila Moktan, musician and composer for the albums recorded by his wife and daughters.
. The nominees for Best Male Pop Vocals will come together for the first time in one performance.
. Udesh Shrestha, Mahasatwa Bajracharya and Amul from 'The Destiny' perform a tribute to Arun Thapa.
. A performance by the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
. Garima Gurung, nominated for two of her songs in the Best Song in a Foreign Language category.will close the show.
8th Hits FM Music Awards 2061 Nominees
Anita Subba
Bharat Sitaula
Laxman Gurung
Mahasatwa Bajracharya
Sudip Giri
Best Song in a Foreign Language
Here I Come - Abhaya and the Steam Injuns
Life's So Strange - Full Circle
Rock Me - Garima Gurung
She N' I - DXP3
Slide - Garima Gurung
Best Music Video
Alok Nembang - Dubna Deu
Bhusan Dahal - Kahiley Timro
Colour Cubes - Ek Mauka
Maya - Timi ma Bhanda
Simosh Sunwaar - Saanjh Ma Pani
Best Rock Composition
Adhuro Prem - The Axix
Baato - Lochan Rijal
Chaha Chaina - Cobweb
Jeevan Ma - Nabin K Bhattarai
Pinjada ko suga - 1974 AD
Best Pop Composition
Bus Stand - Sanjeev Singh
Dubna Deu - Anil Singh
Eh Joon - Bidur Shrestha
Pal Pal - Bishwo Shahi
Yehin Ho Ta Maya - Pranil L Timalsena
Best Composition
Aau Maya - Sambhujit Baskota
Bachan Tode - Raju Singh
Kahiley Timro - Alok Shree
Pardesh Bata - Karna Das
Timilai Jitne - Kiran Pradhan
Best Song Originally Recorded for a Motion Picture Soundtrack
Aankha Bhari Ka - (Music Director) Ranjit Gazmer - (Film) Dui Kinarama
Baadal Barsha - (Music Director) Sachin Singh - (Film) Kartabya
Kasto Nasha - (Music Director) Rahul Pradhan - (Film) Lakshya
Saanjh Naya - (Music Director) Sambhujit Baskota - (Film) Suvakamana
Timi Phool Manjari - (Music Director) Laxman Shes - (Film) Upahaar
Best Vocal Collaboration
Pranil L Timilsena / Nabin K Bhattarai - Yehin Ho Ta Maya
Ram Chandra Kafle / Sindhu Rana - Lathi Charge
Udit Narayan Jha / Deepa Jha - Banmaara Ley
Udesh Shrestha / Bhugol Dahal - Yo Junima
Various Artists - Garima Garima
Best Performance by Group or Duo with vocal
1974 AD - Pinjada Ko Suga
Nepathya - Sa Karnali
The Axix - Adhuro Prem
The Boffins '98 - Ma Mare Pani
The Seasons - Suneko Kura
Folk Album of the Year
Bara Ropo Chhaya - Dilendra Rai & Friends
Ghintang - Tulsi Parajuli
Hamro Sanskriti - Subi Shah/ Narayan Rayamajhi & Friends
Kafal Gedi - Mahesh Budhathoki / Sindhu Malla
Subha Bibaha - Buddi Sagaar Basyal & Friends
Folk Record Of the Year
Banma Kanda Cha - Bhagwan Bhandari
Bhannu Nabhako - Dinesh Kafle / Gita Devi
Maya Ko Bheti - Prabin Rai
Phool Ko Dalima - Hari Devi Koirala/ Purushottam Neupane
Sunkoshi Kinaraima - Tulsi Parajuli
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
Anita Subba - Timinai Timi
Eli Sherpa - Hardin
Mausami Gurung - Parelima
Pratima Rajbhandari - Najau Najau
Sukmit Gurung - Pal Pal
Best Male Pop Vocal Performance
Anil Singh - Dubna Deu
Nabin K Bhattarai - Chaina Jun
Nima Rumba - Sajha Ma Pani
Sanoop Paudel - Sambandha
Sugam Pokharel - Maya Ko Baato
Best Female Vocal Performance
Chanda Dewan - Na Garzi De
Gyanu Rana - Aasha Ko Diyo
Kunti Moktan - Manko Maya
Reema Gurung - Timro Biyog ley
Sukmit Gurung - Yo Maya Lai
Best Male Vocal Performance
Karna Das - Pardesh Bata
Ram Krishna Dhakal - Bachan Tode
Shishir Yogi - Jun Ley Sodhyo
Thupthen Bhutia - Timro Biyog ley
Udit Narayan Jha - Kahiley Timro
Song of the Year
Aru Ko Jastai - Naresh Dev Pant
Ma Mareko Chhaina - Arun Tiwari
Ma Sapana Ko Kura Garchu - Shree Purush Dhakal
Pardesh Bata - BB Thapa
Pet Michi Michi - Rajan Raj Shivakoti
Album Of the Year
Higway - Sugam Pokharel
Megahertz - Anil Singh
The Blue - Nabin K Bhattarai
Upahaar - Udit Narayan Jha
Voice - Sanoop Paudel
Record of the Year
Bachan Tode - Ram Krishna Dhakal
Dubna Deu - Anil Singh
Kahiley Timro - Udit Narayan Jha
Ma Afnai Aagan Ma - Yash Kumar
Sajha Ma Pani - Nima Rumba