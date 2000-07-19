And the winner is... Lumbini Business Briefs | From Issue #1 (July 19-25, 2000)

Perhaps. After years of government indecision over where to locate Nepal's second international airport, the Civil Aviation Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the French Alpa Consultant Company to conduct a detailed feasibility study to develop the "Gautam Buddha International Airport" in hairawa.



According to the agreement, signed on 12 July 2000. Alpa will have to complete the feasibility study within nine months. After the completion of the study, the government and Alpa Consultant may enter a construction agreement under BOT (build, operate and transfer) system, although the agreement does not commit the government to grant Alpa construction rights.



"Alpa wanted a 30-year concession period for the transfer of the proposed international airport to be mentioned in the agreement, but the government did not agree to set a timeframe for the transfer;" said a well-placed source at the Civil Aviation Ministry. The airport will cost about Rs 7 billion. Alpa has already completed the preliminary feasibility study on the proposed international airport.