Now that autumn is finally here, and the clear blue skies and sunny afternoons with it, sporty types, especially cycling enthusiasts, say it is time to start gearing up for a season of ups and downs. Mountain biking, which has become an increasingly popular adventure sport here in the last few years, is the sport of the season, and one of the biggest cycling events is about to begin in the splendid amphitheatre that is the Himalaya.



A number of Nepali youth jonesing for the distinctive adrenaline rush of biking, and tourists longing for a taste of adventure, have ensured that the sport has captured public imagination. And it all comes to a head this season, with several biking events being organised, the most exciting and largest of which is the Siemens Action Asia Himalayan Mountain Bike Race Series 2001. This three-day race series, to be held around the Valley on 10, 18, and 24 November, might be just that extra boost Nepal's flagging tourism industry needs.



The races will be filmed by TransWorld International, one of the world's leading producers of sport documentaries, and 30 minute packages will be distributed to international television channel networks such as ESPN and National Geographic, with a potential viewing audience of 64 million. "This could be just what was needed to kick start tourism," says Pradeep Raj Pandey, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, one of the sponsors of the event.

The event opens this afternoon on Tridevi Marg, and the organisers say Thamel has not seen a show of this size for quite some time. The ceremony is open to all and will be attended by a number of high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, prominent figures from the Nepali sporting world, the race participants, naturally, and also Village Development Committee members from Lubhu, Sankhu, and Kakani, where the races will take place. Ceremony over, the celebrities will be sent off through the streets of Thamel in decorated rickshaws behind a police band, while some 1,000 flags, whistles and ticker tapes will be handed out to onlookers. The procession will end at the Himalayan Mountain Bike office in Thamel with a cultural show.



Organisers are expecting about 200 cyclists, Nepalis and foreigners to compete in five different categories: open, women's, masters (over 40), juniors (under 16), and the inter school competition. Besides local stars like Ranjan Rajbhandary, who came second in last year's race, the Series will also have big-name international participants like Marc Weichert and Christoph Muller both top European cyclists. The open and masters race will cover a distance of 35 km over five laps, the women go 18 km, while the juniors cover 12 km. Winners will take home hefty cash prizes, trophies, and certificates, and other goodies like round trip air tickets to Europe. In addition, the organisers have also decided to give away great prizes to onlookers-three mountain bikes worth $650 each from the world famous brand Fuji International.



With all this ahead, it is not surprising we see all these bikers out training in the mornings and evenings these days. Ranjan Rajbhandary is said to be in Tibet preparing for the race. Peter Stewart, the race director thinks the Nepali riders have a fair chance. "Given that things are tough as it is, what with equipment being so expensive, Nepali riders who take the sport seriously have it in them to do well. Their only disadvantage is that they don't have up-to-date equipment," says Stewart.



Antu Charan Shrestha is a young businessman and an amateur rider. He recently discovered the joys of pedalling uphill and speeding down muddy tracks, and is hooked. The monsoon season for him was exceptional. "This was my first season of mountain biking and I loved it," he says, laughing at how he was covered with leeches and mud when he and a friend biked from Kakani to Budhanilkantha during the rains. He plans to do everything he can to keep riding and getting better, including participating in the Race Series, "Some friends of mine and I will certainly be taking part, even if we will be competing with professional riders," he says enthusiastically.



And he isn't the only one. There is great enthusiasm, especially among young men, for jolting around and even falling off bikes, and with events like this race series to add that professional edge, it will be surprising if in a few years Nepal does not have at least a couple of world class bikers. There are endless places to ride out to, so go! And if you need some inspiration, just get out and watch the races.



RACE 1

10 November



The first race of the series on 10 November starts from the South Gate of Raniban Forest, two km off the turn from the Ring Road to Balaju. The course follows a steady 22 km uphill climb that can be described as intermediate in difficulty. This might just be one of the most picturesque roads along the Valley rim, as it winds through small villages, occasionally opening up to glimpses of terraces on both sides. The road is mostly sealed with rough patches, minor water crossings and the occasional muddy and sandy sections. Even for non-participants, for those who love the sport or simply want to see what the sport is all about, the view of the Himalaya from Kakani, at 2,066 m, comes as a splendid bonus. But spectators need to get into the perimeter of the race course before 9.30AM, as the roads will be closed to all traffic and policed during the event, while Race Marshals man the course.



Participants in the open and seniors category will complete the whole 21.9 km course, while those in the women and juniors segments will start their event from the 14.5 km mark of the race and complete the last 7 km. The school relay teams will complete the entire course, with each member riding approximately 7 km. Wheelchair riders will start from the main starting gate and complete the first 7.85 km, up to the first change-over in the schools relay.



RACE 2

18 November





From a starting altitude of approximately 1,950m, the road descends across a fantastic Himalayan backdrop and typical Nepali countryside that will make every stretch memorable. The road is nearly all jeep track, with some rough and monsoon-ripped sections that will require cautious riding. Pros describe the course as intermediate to challenging, with a progressive drop of 515m over 9 kms after a short uphill at the start of the race. All participants will complete the entire length while the disabled will race from the starting point to the Nagarkot Tower.



RACE 3

24 November





Race course three on 24 November, which starts from the town gate of the old village of Lubhu, is moderate to difficult, depending on the race category as there are different courses for some. All riders follow the same route from Lubhu out to the village bus park near Siserni adjoining a large pipal tree. From here the wheelchair riders will return to Lubhu while the junior and women riders will continue to the gate of the Elite's Co-Ed School grounds and then return to Lubhu over the same course. Participants in the open and senior categories will ascend the challenging 7 kms to Lakuri Bhanjyang testing everyone's endurance and then their downhill abilities on the return to Lubhu. The course starts at an elevation of approximately 1,310 m and climbs steadily as it winds up to Lakuri Bhanjyang at 2,066 m. Once again, Nepali villages and a forested terrain set the landscape, with a stunning display of the Himalaya across the northern edge of the Valley rim. The road is a dirt jeep track, and in sections is stony and ripped.

This will be the first international sporting event in Nepal where the disabled will also have the chance to prove themselves. Some 30 disabled people will be participating in wheelchairs in all three races. The race courses have been adjusted to accommodate the participants, but be certain, it will a challenging task. Says Rakunuz Zaman, program manager of Handicap International Nepal, and one of the members of the race committee, "This will give an opportunity to the disabled to prove that they are normal, and ensure they are recognised by society." There is even talk of recognising this event as a national championship for the disabled.