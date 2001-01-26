I am not someone who writes letters to editors, but I was prompted to do so after reading Anil Shah's bold and forthright piece on the current state of the country "Think nationally, act individually" (#26). He raises an important point about the different reaction from various sectors of society: the traditionalists, the establishmentarians, the revolutionaries, and the escapists. But I think the best part of it was his advice to us to stop reading articles like his and start doing something about the state of the country.



J Thapa

Kathmandu

