Nepal's first 3D animation film competition, One Film 3D Animation Challenge is set to launch the careers of Nepali animators. Organised by Maya Animation the competition will run from 22 December onwards providing Nepali animators with a platform to showcase their work to a larger audience. The event also aims to help aspiring talents broaden their skills while bringing together animation film enthusiasts across the country.

The competetion will feature 26 films, out of which eight will be selected for the final round. The winning movie will receive cash award of Rs 5,00,000 and all eight short films will be showcased at various international film festivals.

The quantity and quality of Nepali animation products has improved tremendously over the years, while there has been a marked increase in the number of animation studios and institutions.

Snippets of the eight films:

Knowledge: Directed by Ankit KC, the eight minute long film showcases the importance of education and depicts the life of a boy who is compelled to leave school and start working at a young age.

Sheru: The film is directed by Deepak Limbu and shows the friendship between a dog and a boy.

Sweet Sixteen: The story documents Nepal's notorious power shortage crisis and the problems Nepalis face during load shedding season. Directed by Ujjwalnanda Bajracharya.

The Tall Tale: Directed by Bidyasagar Prajapati, the film brings to life the adage tit for tat through the story of a rabbit and a tortoise.

Bad day: A modern day love triangle, directed by Subagyaratna Tuladhar.

No light: Directed by Sandesh Pradhan , the film depicts the problem of frequent change in load shedding schedules.

Asha: Directed by Pravakar Chettri, it tells the story of the courage of the main character Asha.

Apothesis: The film depicts the last few moments of a warrior after being hit by an arrow, directed by Pujesh Joshi.