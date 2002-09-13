Just as you have fulfilled your apparent self-vow of publishing anti-American articles in the Nepali Times, I must fulfill my vow of canceling the delivery of your publication to my home. Do realise that you would be able to accomplish very little if you did not daily enjoy and utilise the global American culture of computers, internet, TV, air flight, etc. How come you do not publish articles thanking the Americans for all you are able to do today? Please adjust your worldview to the correct perspective. I will visit our local newspaper distributor today to make sure to immediately discontinue delivery.



Tim Ackerman

Kathmandu University Medical School