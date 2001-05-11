Antiquities of Northern Tibet Book Worm | From Issue #42 (May 11-17, 2001)

The Buddhist Archaeological Discoveries on the High Plateau: findings of the Changthang Circuit Expedition, 1999 John Vincent Bellezza Adroit Publishers, Delhi, 2001

Rs 3,600

The Changthang Expedition travelled to the highest parts of the Tibetan plateau. With his own fieldwork and translation of Tibetan texts, and other scholars' research, the author places the ancient sites he documents in mythological and historical context to explore the identity of the sophisticated Metal Age civilisation in Tibet, which in the 7th century CE entered its classical phase with the adoption of Indian Buddhism.