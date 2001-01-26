I smiled when I read your editorial (#25) claiming that it is now time to look on the bright side of things, see the silver lining etc. Here we go, I thought, something to cheer about and maybe even throw our hats off in celebration of.



I was sadly disappointed, then, to note that the four or five issues have been positively apocalyptic: Close to the edge, point of no return, hepatitis scares, bankrupt banks, maobadis, earthquakes, fire-unpreparedness, edifice complexes... Thank you for making me feel like a pustulous Job.



I am not Nepali, but I have no doubt my friends in Nepal feel even worse. What next, NT, the black death? That said, it's still good to read you. Keep the paper flying, but please, keep your shirts (and hats) on.



Masha Shlyakhova

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