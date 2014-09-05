What is a smartphone without apps? A smartphone without guile. Although the best apps will cost you money, there are a few gems available for free. Listed below are five of my favourites, in no particular order:

Barclays Football

With the 2014/15 English Premier League season kicking off four weeks ago, football fanatics have found their collective voices again after the World Cup ended in mid-July. And what better way to keep up with the frenetic action of the most exciting league in the world than through its official app? Featuring comprehensive and complete team information, fixtures, results, statistics, and up to the second live scores, following your favourite team has never been easier.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

One of the best mobile games, Asphalt 8 puts PlayStation 2 titles to shame with its stunning graphics, ultra-realistic physics, a killer sound track, and hours of gameplay. Imagine racing your favourite super car, because on Ashpalt 8, you most certainly feel like you are in one. Featuring a range of racing tracks, from the narrow streets of Venice to the icy plains of Iceland, be prepared to wave a fond farewell to your lunch hour, and socialising.

Evernote

This one is a favourite because it has made my life at work so much easier. With the ability to sync content across the multiple devices you may own, Evernote is your digital PA that organises all your jumbled thoughts into an easily accessible and searchable database. Take notes, capture photos, create to-do lists, record voice reminders, and be that super-organised employee at work everybody envies.

MX Player

Many an enthusiast has downloaded the latest summer blockbuster at 1080p and tried watching it on your Note 3 in bed, only for the stock Samsung video player to tell them the video format cannot be played. Enter MX Player. Undoubtedly the best video player for Android device, the MX Player is the go-to app for watching movies on an Android device. Capable of playing any video format from AVI to WEBM, and every thing in between, MX is what you might remember Yantrick by.

Camera360 Ultimate

Don’t know which camera app to choose? Tired of being unable to take that perfect selfie when the battery is down to red? Want a perfect filter to aptly reflect your mood? Go get Camera360. Quick to load and deploying a simple interface, Camera360 has replaced Samsung’s stock camera app as Yantrick’s default camera app. And with pre-loaded and downloadable cool effects and filters, a super quick camera, and the ability to take pictures with only 1 per cent battery remaining, Yantrick’s pictures have never been better.