They say the best things in life are free and that is certainly true of iOS apps. With more than 400,000 available apps, Yantrick Is saving you the trouble of scouring the App Store by narrowing your list to these four tested and approved must-download apps.

Tunein Radio

A radio streaming app, Tunein Radio requires an active internet connection to run and gives instant, free access to global radio stations across all music genres. From classical to rock, pop to alternative, R&B to hip hop, electronic to house, news to sports shows, Tunein Radio app lets you choose from local and international stations to cater to your mood.

Dead Trigger 2

Battling hordes of the evil undead while saving the world from the Zombie Apocalypse has never looked so good on an iOS device. Sequel to the immensely popular Dead Trigger (also free), Dead Trigger 2 looks stunning on the Retina Display and its immersive gameplay and simple controls equal to hours of first person shooter fun.

Smart Office 2

Viewing and editing documents, spreadsheets, PDFs and presentations on-the-go has never been easier, or more free. The Smart Office 2 is a handy application for students and 9-5 workers alike and is easiest to use on an iPad. While it may be cumbersome to create entire documents, spreadsheets, and presentations on an iOS device, Smart Office is extremely useful for editing and making last minute changes to them, especially when your laptop/desktop lets you down.

VLC

The immensely popular PC media player also has an iOS app. If you are tired of iTunes forcing you to convert your video files to Apple’s format prior to letting you copy the same to your iOS device, then this app is definitely for you. Its ease-of-use (you simply drag and drop the movie file from iTunes) will have you watching more movies on your device, especially during the long load-shedding hours.

Yantrick’s verdict: they’re fun, they’re free, and they’ll keep you occupied when the lights are out this winter. Spare an hour this weekend downloading these apps on your favourite device.