The Nepal Army's military court has been holding meetings and briefings to decide what to do when the Maoists raise the issue of the PLA's integration into the NA. High ranking army officers have been meeting to discuss what to do should each of three main contenders-NC, UML and Maoists-win the CA election.

In 8 April's meeting, Generals Dilip Shumsher Rana, Dilip Rayamajhi, Dipak Gurung and Colonel Prem Singh Basnet presented a total of 50 pages of separate working papers. All officers from the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) to the rank of three star general were present. The meeting proposed the alternative of providing PLA fighters with a daily allowance and teaching them skills for foreign employment, rather than integrating them into the army.

The meeting decided that even if the king is removed, the army must continue to represent what he stood for - national unity. Throughout the presentations, they repeated that "the army has never staged a coup."