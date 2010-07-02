Cycling around the world for 11 years wasn't quite enough for Pushkar Shah. The icing on the cake was Mt. Everest, which he duly scaled with the members of the Everest Peace Expedition after cycling to Base Camp, reaching the summit on the morning of 17 May.

After his epic cycling journey of 221,400 km, what better way to crown his achievement than hoisting the flags of the 150 countries he travelled through to the roof of the world? For Shah, 42, it's not simply about Nepal but global peace. That's a message visitors to Nepal will be happy to embrace in the run up to Nepal Tourism Year 2011.

SHERRY CHEONG

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