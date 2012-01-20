Opening on 22 January, Sunday at 4.30 pm, Emotions in Motion is a collection of paintings by Govinda Prasad Sah that takes viewers on a journey through a spectrum of emotions. Featured at the Siddharta Art Gallery, the exhibition will be inaugurated by John Tucknott, the British Ambassador to Nepal.

Born in the terai region, Sah was interested in various art forms from an early age. He trained under a number of Newari instructors at Kathmandu College of Fine Arts and his ambitious work earned him the nicknames 'Lion Heart' and 'Azad'. After graduating from Tribhuvan University, he went on to earn his Masters degree from the Wimbledon College of Art in London. While in the UK he worked under the tutelage of Geraint Evants, a British painter known for his surrealism and imagery that influences much of Sah's style.

In 2000 he introduced his work in a nation-wide exhibition titled The 21st Century is the Century for Art and Peace. He held lectures, discussions and workshops with the aim of promoting peace for the coming century.

Sah's dedication to his work sets him apart from other artists. While some of his work has been sponsored by both the British Council in Nepal and the Egyptian Ambassador to Nepal, he was also recently short-listed for the prestigious John Moore's Contemporary Painting Award.

Inspired by Newari art and Varinya Buddhism, Sah's paintings attempt to capture the most complicated notions of eastern philosophy, human nature and life. According to Sah his work has a three dimensional basis and says what you see isn't quite what you get, "In responding to my paintings I hope that others will also feel these emotions and be moved by them, as well as accept that they may be beyond our understanding."

The exhibit will remain open until 7 February and entry is free to the public.