As smartphones and tablets continue to set the bar for all consumer technology, one can imagine all computing of the future will take place at the swipe of a finger. What, then, of personal computers? A few years ago, the IT industry came up with an answer: the ultrabook. Larger than a tablet and smaller than a laptop, it is made for long hours on the go.

Largely known as a maker of computing equipment, Fujitsu has also ventured into the personal computer market, with its flagship product - the Lifebook UH572 - leading the line. Packed with a third-generation i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and a roomy 500GB hard disk, the Lifebook offers precisely what it is made for: a mobile professional workstation.

Weighing in at 1.6 kilos and lying flat at just 18mm thick, the Lifebook is certainly on par with its competitors. Its 13.3 inch wide screen, a requirement for ultrabooks, is quite adequate for office work and its LED backlit HD screen even provides deep saturated colours for viewing photos and videos.

Where it does underperform is on the trebly, clanging sound that emanates from its speakers. Of course, ultrabooks are hardly designed for heavy multimedia use and sound does improve on headphones, but a well-rounded multimedia performance would have only endeared it to more buyers.

Fujitsu has layered some good features onto its introductory ultrabook, but has ignored some of the basics. For example, the Lifebook includes Wi-Di, a wireless technology that projects laptop displays onto televisions, but somehow an elementary Ethernet port is missing and internet access is possible basically only through the Wi-Fi. However, with two USB 3.0 ports, one of which charges other devices even when the Lifebook is powered down, one USB 2.0 port, an SD card reader, a 1.2 megapixel webcam, and an HDMI port, connectivity is not limited.

The Lifebook scores high marks on handiness, visuals, sturdiness (something that Fujitsu is known for), but it could have done better on other areas. The four-cell, five-hour battery life is just not enough for a long day at work, especially with Wi-Fi turned on. The keyboard provides no backlight, but the touchpad is quite handy in that you can get from one corner of the screen to another in one swipe.

The Lifebook comes with Windows 8 pre-installed, but with no touchscreen to make the most out of it. Other webcam and multimedia software bundled in with the computer are quite useful and you even get anti-virus protection for a limited period of time, courtesy Norton Systems.

Specifications: Intel 3rd generation 1.7Ghz processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 500GB HDD, 13.3 inch display, Intel HD graphics, 5 hours backup, Windows 8 professional, silver and black colours. Available at E-space, Putalisadak (014221605) for Rs 112,000, comes with laptop bag and charger.

Yantrick’s verdict: although MacBook Air sets the bar for ultrabooks, Fujitsu’s Lifebook makes a handy debut and is a welcome addition to the ‘slim’ market.