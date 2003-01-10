Editors Susanne von der Heide and Thomas
Hoffmann Ratna Pustak Bhandar, 2001
Rs 495
These studies deal principally with features of socio-economic and socio-cultural change brought about by migration and mobility, and take into account such factors as traditionalism, status, adaptation, assimilation and integration as characteristics. They reflect, to a certain extent, regional and local developments that occurred during the last ten years of the twentieth century.
Aspects of Migration and Mobility in Nepal
Book Worm | From Issue #127 (January 10-16, 2003)