Some of you have approached the Donkey individually and in groups at social gatherings in the ’Du in recent weeks to ask if the constitution will be finished by the 22 January deadline. To which my response is, and has always been: “I’m an Ass, not an Asstrologer.”

Really, how is an average anal-ist supposed to make head or tail of what’s going on in this country anymore? Which is why to drum some sense into all this confusion we fill the pages of our newspapers with endless blow-by-blow accounts of every permination and combutation of the moves and countermoves of our beloved politicians with whom we are by now on first name basis: “KP met Ram Baran, Sushil met Jhallu, Baburam went to see KP, Pukada and Barabha patched up, Suko met Ramba…” and so on and so forth.

In a land where gossip is often the truth and nothing but the truth, the word is that the haggling is not over the constitution at all, it is about who should get which plum post the day after the constitution is written. And the only reason things are held up is because everyone wants the same plum posts. To simplify things here is a by no means exhaustive list of goings-on: