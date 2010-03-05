Will the preliminary draft for the Constitution be ready by 6 March?

That will be difficult. Sometimes the committee president is absent, other times something else goes wrong. It's been tough to work quickly. Nine committees still have to submit their drafts. So how will we finish by the deadline? We're just waiting for committees to submit drafts.

Should the deadline be pushed back once more?

First, the parties should get their act together. If the parties reach consensus, then we can meet the deadline.

What if there just isn't enough time?

If that's the case, then the deadline should be pushed back by six months. That requires consensus among the political parties. But we can't delay the deadline more than six months. Even if it means working all day and night, we must get the constitution done in time.

It seems like it's technically impossible to write the constitution now.

Looking at the working style in the CA, that does seem to be the case. But we must get our act together.

READ ALSO:

Constitution 2010, Nepali Times coverage of issues related to writing the new constitution